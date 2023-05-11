Flyers Tap Keith Jones as President, Remove Daniel Briere's Interim GM Tag by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

The Philadelphia Flyers have named Keith Jones as their new team president, ESPN.com reports.

Jones played nine seasons in the NHL, his final three coming with the Flyers. The 54-year-old had spent the past 23 years working as a television analyst.

“I would like to thank (Flyers governor) Dan Hilferty for this opportunity and confidence in me,” said Jones. “Today is one of the most humble and proudest days of my life. To be able to lead the team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can, and should be, is a true honor and one that I do not take lightly.”

Philadelphia also announced Daniel Briere as its new general manager, removing the interim tag. Briere, who played six of his 17 NHL seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, had been interim GM since March 10 following the firing of former GM and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher.

“To say that this has been a dream of mine would be an understatement,” said Briere. “I’ve dedicated my life to the sport of hockey, and to be given this opportunity with the confidence from Dan Hilferty and the leadership group in a city that means so much to me, words cannot describe my excitement.”

