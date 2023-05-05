Former Mets All-Star Matt Harvey Announces Retirement by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Former New York Mets star pitcher Matt Harvey announced his retirement from baseball on Friday after nine seasons, per ESPN.com.

“With all the amazing memories came a lot of injuries and tough times,” wrote Harvey in an Instagram post. “The realization that those amazingly powerful moments that make me thrive as a pitcher and help my teammates and city win are no longer possible. Believe me, I wish I could have done more and brought more of those amazing moments back to life. I have to say this is my time to say thank you and goodbye.”

Known as the “Dark Knight,” Harvey burst onto the scene in the Big Apple, recording a 2.36 ERA across his first 36 starts, including an All-Star appearance in 2013. The 34-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery the following year before returning in 2015 and pitching to a 2.71 ERA in 29 starts.

However, Harvey’s career took a disappointing turn after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016, and he could never regain his earlier form. The Connecticut native posted a 5.92 ERA over his final 115 appearances (107 starts), including stints with the Reds, Angels, Royals, and Orioles.

While Harvey’s success may have been brief, it was memorable.

