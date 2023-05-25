Giants TE Darren Waller Praises Team's Culture: 'They Value Our Opinions Here' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

New York Giants star tight end Darren Waller offered high praise for the culture instilled by second-year head coach Brian Daboll, who led Big Blue to their first playoff victory in over a decade last season.

‘They value our opinions here,” said Waller on Thursday following New York’s third OTA session. “As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way, and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more. So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership. We’re all together and shouldn’t be clashing with each other. We’re all going in the same direction.”

Waller, who spent the past five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, was dealt to the Giants during the offseason, just six months after signing a three-year, $51 million extension.

The 30-year-old has been hampered by injuries the last two years but enters 2023 as New York’s unquestioned No. 1 receiving option. Health permitting, Waller could be in for a major bounce-back campaign and profiles as a potential top-five tight end in fantasy football leagues.

