Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo to Have Hearing for Slash

4 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl.

The incident occurred with under two minutes remaining in Wednesday’s Game 4. Edmonton downed Vegas 4-1 to tie the series at 2-2. Draisaitl, who leads the playoffs with 18 points (13 goals, five assists), sent the puck wide of the net before his left arm was slashed hard by Pietrangelo.

The 33-year-old was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Fellow Oilers superstar Connor McDavid called for Pietrangelo to be suspended, saying postgame:

“You would like to see it reviewed for sure. I’d like to see [him] suspended. It was as intent to injure as you can get. That was not a hockey play.”

“If you’re asking my opinion on that play, I would not define it as a hockey play,” added Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

Game 5 goes Friday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

