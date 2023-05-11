Golden Knights D Alex Pietrangelo to Have Hearing for Slash by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl.

Vegas? Alex Pietrangelo will have a hearing today for Slashing against Edmonton?s Leon Draisaitl. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 11, 2023

The incident occurred with under two minutes remaining in Wednesday’s Game 4. Edmonton downed Vegas 4-1 to tie the series at 2-2. Draisaitl, who leads the playoffs with 18 points (13 goals, five assists), sent the puck wide of the net before his left arm was slashed hard by Pietrangelo.

The 33-year-old was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Fellow Oilers superstar Connor McDavid called for Pietrangelo to be suspended, saying postgame:

“You would like to see it reviewed for sure. I’d like to see [him] suspended. It was as intent to injure as you can get. That was not a hockey play.”

“If you’re asking my opinion on that play, I would not define it as a hockey play,” added Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft. “And I’ll leave it at that.”

Game 5 goes Friday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

