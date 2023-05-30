Golden Knights Rout Stars, Punch Ticket to Stanley Cup Final by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

For the second time in their short six-year history, the Vegas Golden Knights are off to the Stanley Cup Final.

William Karlsson scored twice and added one assist as the Golden Knights routed the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday, winning the best-of-seven series 4-2.

“It’s a great feeling to finally clinch that final spot,” said Karlsson. “A lot of smiles and happiness all around. I think [depth] is huge. I think that’s one of our strengths as well, and I think that’s why we’ve gotten this far. If we can have all four lines going every night, we’re going to be a tough team to beat for sure.”

Vegas will square off against the Florida Panthers, who swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, part of a remarkable postseason run that saw them qualify as a wild card.

“They’re a real fast team,” said Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. “Obviously, they’re playing some of their best hockey right now, too, so they’ve got some good players up front, some high-end talent, and they’re tough to play against. So, we know it’s going to be a heck of a battle, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Game 1 of the Cup Final is set for Saturday in Vegas, where the Golden Knights are currently listed at -130 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.