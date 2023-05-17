Heat-Celtics Same Game Parlay: Jayson Tatum the Facilitator by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat are underdogs in this series. But don’t let the odds fool you. This team knows its opponent well, and with some rest under their belt, they’re ready to hit the ground running.

Historically, teams coming off a Game 7 win don’t fare well in the first game of the next series, and the Boston Celtics just played a grueling seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers. This could give the rested Heat a considerable edge.

Considering Miami played 45% of their games within five points of their opponent this year, we’re taking the eight points in Miami’s favor. We also expect a high-scoring game, so we’re going over the total of 210.5.

We think Miami’s defense will focus on stopping Tatum, giving him more ball-handling responsibilities. Therefore, we’re also betting on Tatum to get over 4.5 assists.

So, here’s the final same game parlay: Tatum over in assists, Miami +8, and over 210.5 total points. Add that all up, and you have a ticket sitting at +480.

