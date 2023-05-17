Heat-Celtics Same Game Parlay: Jimmy Butler's Time to Shine by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We’re putting all our chips on just two players for this same game parlay. We’re banking on the sensational form of Boston’s Jayson Tatum and the gritty, all-round performance of Miami’s Jimmy Butler.

ANOTHER ECF GAME 1 SAME GAME PARLAY

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum

After his stellar performance in the last two games against Philadelphia, Tatum is the hot hand we’re riding. His outrageous 51-point performance in Game 7 proves he’s in his prime, and we’re expecting big things in this game.

The first leg of the parlay is Tatum making three or more from beyond the arc. Considering his recent play, this seems like a safe bet. The second leg is Tatum scoring 25 or more points. Given his momentum, he’s likely to hit this mark.

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler

Turning to Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, we’re changing our approach. Butler is a facilitator, doing what it takes to win games.

The third leg of the parlay is Butler recording at least four assists. He’s a team player and will be looking to set up his teammates. The final leg is Butler securing six or more rebounds. He’s not afraid to do the dirty work, and we’re banking on his tenacity.

If all four legs hit, we’re looking at a handsome return of +187.

Odds Courtesy FanDuel Sportsbook