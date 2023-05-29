Heat vs. Celtics Game 7: Top Player Prop Options for Winner-Take-All Affair by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Final comes to a thrilling conclusion Monday as the Boston Celtics (-7.5) host the Miami Heat (+7.5) in Game 7. History will be on the line as Boston looks to become the first-ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit.

Below are my top player prop options for tonight’s winner-take-all showdown.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIA Jimmy Butler OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-138)

All the pressure is on Butler and company following Game 6’s gut-wrenching defeat. The 33-year-old has struggled with his shot lately, going a combined 19-55 from the field over the past three games. Avoiding his offense, I feel comfortable backing the six-time All-Star in the rebounding department. Butler is averaging 7.7 boards in the series and has topped tonight’s 7.5 prop in four of his past five games, including an 11-rebound performance in Game 6. Jimmy B could very well play a full 48 minutes in tonight’s battle, adding to his appeal. Give me OVER 7.5 rebounds.

BOS Derrick White OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-113)

Game 6’s hero, Derrick White, continues to light it up from downtown. The 28-year-old has knocked down three or more triples in every game this series, shooting a blistering 55%. White’s volume has also been encouraging, with the former San Antonio Spur attempting over six threes per contest. Having rejoined Boston’s starting five, White should see north of 40 minutes, and I like him to go over his 2.5 made threes prop as the C’s strive to pull off an improbable comeback.