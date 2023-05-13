Houston Astros Shutdown Michael Brantley Once Again by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros has been shut down once again, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dusty Baker said Michael Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 12, 2023

This is quite the turn of events for Brantley and the Astros. Earlier this week, it looked like he might make his season debut from shoulder surgery, but that has now been postponed indefinitely due to inflammation in that shoulder. The longer Brantley is out, the more likely it will become that he will need another rehab assignment. The Astros will also likely have to monitor his playing time if and when he does return, as his days of being an everyday player might be over.

The Astros will be in Chicago on Saturday to take on the White Sox. The Astros will have Brandon Bielak on the hill, and he will be up against Dylan Cease of the Sox. The Astros are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +106 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).