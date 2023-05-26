Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal Hopes to Re-Sign with Organization by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

Carolina Hurricanes captain and pending unrestricted free agent Jordan Staal said during Friday’s exit interview that he would like to re-sign with the organization.

“I want to be here. I want to be a part of this group,” said Staal. “I love these guys, and I love this organization. I want to finish off my career here. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I’ve obviously been here long enough, and there’s no reason to leave. We have a great group of guys and a great team, and it has been a pleasure to be a leader here and be part of these guys.”

The 34-year-old just completed the final season of a 10-year, $60 million contract inked with Carolina in 2012.

Staal appeared in 81 regular season games this past season, tallying 17 goals and 34 points. He added eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 postseason games as the Canes advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Florida Panthers ultimately swept them.

