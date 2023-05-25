Jaguars Sign Ex-Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, per ESPN.com. Last year’s kicker Riley Patterson has been waived in a corresponding move.

The signing comes just two days after McManus’s surprise release from the Broncos after nine seasons, a tenure that included a Super Bowl title in 2015.

“Developing into one of the NFL’s most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain,” said Broncos general manager George Paton on Tuesday. “He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his great family the very best in the future.”

The 31-year-old connected on 28-of-36 field goals last season, the first time since 2017 he failed to make at least 80% of his kicks.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jaguars as odds-on favorites to win the AFC South Division at -160.