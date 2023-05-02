James Harden and the 76ers Exposed Boston's SOFT Defense by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, the favorites suffered a disappointing loss. Despite the absence of Philly’s best player and presumptive MVP, Joel Embiid, the C’s couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. Al Horford admitted that the team took the Sixers more lightly without Embiid.

Regardless, Boston’s late-game execution was poor, with a critical turnover by Malcolm Brogdon and hesitation from Jayson Tatum. In a shocking twist, James Harden had a vintage performance, scoring 45 points and taking advantage of the Celtics’ defensive weaknesses.

Boston’s once-strong defense now ranks dead last in defensive efficiency among the remaining playoff teams. The Celtics struggled to make the correct switches and communicate effectively on defense, giving the Sixers too much space on the court, which Harden took full advantage of.

The Sixers managed to steal a game in the playoffs without Embiid, potentially shifting the entire series. The Celtics must win one at home or risk falling into a significant deficit before the series shifts to Philadelphia.