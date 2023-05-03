Jets Sign WR Randall Cobb to 1-Year Contract by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

Fresh off acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are bringing aboard one of the future Hall of Famer’s long-time friends.

A reunion: Former Packers? WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets have signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract.

Cobb has spent ten of his 12 NFL seasons with Rodgers dating back to their time in Green Bay. The 33-year-old appeared in 13 games for the Packers last season, recording 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown.

Cobb is the latest ex-Packer to join Gang Green, alongside fellow wideout Allen Lazard, who inked a four-year, $44 million deal in March. Cobb and Lazard were part of Rodgers’s wish list of free agents he presented to the Jets, which also included Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Marcedes Lewis. Beckham ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, while Lewis remains a free agent.

Cobb is expected to compete with Mecole Hardman as New York’s primary slot receiver.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.