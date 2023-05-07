Joel Embiid is in 76ers' Starting Lineup Game 4 vs. Celtics
Joel Embiid gives the Philadelphia 76ers the best chance at pulling even with the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal. Consequently, his inclusion in the starting lineup caused a massive shift in the betting price ahead of Game 4.
The Sixers were heading towards being home underdogs at tip-off; however, once it was confirmed that Embiid would start, they closed as short -1 home favorites.
today's starting five:
? @Tobias31
? P.J. Tucker
? @JoelEmbiid
? @JHarden13
? @TyreseMaxey
? @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/NVq5Qhv8L2
Embiid has been slowed by a knee injury since the opening round. Still, the ailment didn’t appear to impact his performance last time out. The recently crowned MVP dropped a postseason-best 30 points in Game 3 on 9-for-19 shooting and 11-for-12 from the charity stripe.
A repeat effort would go a long way to helping the Sixers pull even with the Celtics in their second-round matchup.
