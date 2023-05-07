Joel Embiid is in 76ers' Starting Lineup Game 4 vs. Celtics by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Joel Embiid gives the Philadelphia 76ers the best chance at pulling even with the Boston Celtics in their Eastern Conference semifinal. Consequently, his inclusion in the starting lineup caused a massive shift in the betting price ahead of Game 4.

The Sixers were heading towards being home underdogs at tip-off; however, once it was confirmed that Embiid would start, they closed as short -1 home favorites.

Embiid has been slowed by a knee injury since the opening round. Still, the ailment didn’t appear to impact his performance last time out. The recently crowned MVP dropped a postseason-best 30 points in Game 3 on 9-for-19 shooting and 11-for-12 from the charity stripe.

A repeat effort would go a long way to helping the Sixers pull even with the Celtics in their second-round matchup.

