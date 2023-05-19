Joel Embiid… to the New York Knicks? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Amid the fallout of Philadelphia’s Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, rumors about Joel Embiid’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers are circulating.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the New York Knicks have Embiid on their radar as a “guy to watch for” should he become available.

Been told since midseason that Joel Embiid is the guy to watch for the Knicks, and Philly's playoff flame out only intensified that belief. https://t.co/DNjttfh6Vp — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) May 19, 2023

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and the Ringer’s Bill Simmons re-asserted the potential connection between Embiid and the Knicks.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer confirmed leaguewide speculation of James Harden’s anticipated return to the Houston Rockets, which only raises speculation regarding Embiid’s potential window of opportunity in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are unwilling to trade Embiid just to deal him, especially to a division rival. Still, reports of Embiid’s displeasure with the firing of Doc Rivers and Harden leaving, it is not out of the question that he forces his way out of Philadelphia.

The connection between Embiid and the Knicks runs deep, as current Knicks President Leon Rose and Executive Vice President William Wesley represented Embiid during their times at CAA.

Acquiring Embiid would not be cheap for the Knicks, who have been star-hunting for years. After failed free agency attempts involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, plus a swing-and-a-miss with Donovan Mitchell last offseason, the Knicks look primed to find a co-star for Jalen Brunson.

The ball remains in Embiid’s court, but should he ask out, the Knicks will be at the front of the line.