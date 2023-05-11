Lakers Star C Anthony Davis (Head) Expected to Play Game 6 vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis is expected to play in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, barring a setback.

Davis left Game 5’s loss in the fourth quarter after being hit in the head by Warriors big man Kevon Looney and did not return. He finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes.

“He took a shot to the head. He seems to be doing really good already,” said Lakers head coach Darvin Ham postgame. “That’s where he’s at and the status of it right now.”

Initial fears were that the 30-year-old suffered a concussion after he needed to be helped off the floor and escorted in a wheelchair. Fortunately for Lakers fans, Davis underwent a series of tests and appeared to be in the clear as LA looks to close out the Dubs at home on Friday.

The eight-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.4 blocks this postseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lakers as -2.5 point favorites on the spread and -138 on the moneyline.