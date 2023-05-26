Lakers Superstar LeBron James Could Require Foot Surgery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could undergo offseason surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left foot.

James suffered the injury in February and missed a month of action. While the 38-year-old said the ailment hindered him upon his return, he managed to play through it as the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals. The Denver Nuggets swept them in that series, with James scoring 40 points in LA’s season-ending loss.

“I’m going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there,” said James postgame. “We’ll see what happens.”

Should The King go under the knife, he would be looking at an approximate two-month recovery period.

In addition to potential surgery, James is also pondering his basketball future after saying he has “a lot to think about” regarding playing a 21st NBA season.

Assuming the Akron native does return, he showed he still has plenty left in the tank and should again be one of the league’s most valuable assets.

