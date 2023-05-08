Leafs G Ilya Samsonov to Undergo Tests, Game 4 Status TBD by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Ilya Samsonov will undergo tests, including an MRI, after leaving Game 3’s overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Samsonov collided with teammate Luke Schenn early in the second period and was ruled out at the start of the third.

Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe said that while the netminder is “doing better,” his status for Wednesday’s Game 4 remains unclear.

If Samsonov cannot suit up, backup Joseph Woll would draw the start in goal. Woll came on in relief in Game 3, stopping 18 of the 21 shots he faced.

“In terms of Joe, we’ve got great confidence in him,” said Keefe. “I wasn’t fazed when he went in the net…I think our group has got a lot of confidence in him, and more importantly, he looked really confident and comfortable…If we have to go back to him, we have lots of confidence and belief in his ability.”

Toronto currently trails the series 3-0.

