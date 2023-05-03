Let's Tee it Up at Quail Hollow! by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

It’s time for the Wells Fargo Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s most exciting tournaments. We’re headed back to the beautiful Quail Hollow Club, which we missed out on last year due to the Presidents Cup. But who can forget Max Homa’s victory in this thrilling event?







This year, the star-studded lineup is ready to take on the challenge. We’re in for a treat with Rory McIlroy back in the mix and a strong tournament history under his belt. And let’s not forget about Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau, who are also stepping up their game as we inch closer to the next major championship. This week feels like a major in its own right.







Let’s dive into the details of the course. Players will face a par-71 layout spanning over 7,500 yards, featuring undulating terrain and tricky greens. To conquer Quail Hollow, golfers need distance and the ability to navigate the Green Mile â€“ a challenging stretch of holes.







Follow those top names and key stats as you watch the action unfold. Focus on Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach â€“ this is where the sharpshooters and ball strikers will rise to the top. And don’t be surprised if some under-the-radar players make a splash.







Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Tyrrell Hatton all have the potential to shine at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.







With the PGA Championship only a few weeks away, the Wells Fargo is the perfect opportunity to back some big names and enjoy top-tier golf. You’ll want to watch the leaderboard as these heavy hitters battle it out on the course.