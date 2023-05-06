Mage Wins Kentucky Derby, Taking Advantage Of Day-Of Scratch Mage entered with +1500 odds by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The 149th Kentucky Derby was one unlike any we’ve seen before, providing the opportunity for another long-shot winner.

The race was marred by an unfortunate morning, where five horses were scratched from the race due to injury. Among those scratches was favorite Forte, who was given 4-to-1 odds to win. There were also two deaths prior to the Running of the Roses, as Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after racing earlier in the day. Over the course of the week, seven horses died at Churchill Downs.

Given Forte’s scratch, the stage was set for a familiar horse to take the reigns and win the event.

Mage, at 16-to-1 odds, won the event just weeks after placing second to Forte in the Florida Derby. Last year, Rich Strike won the Derby in one of the biggest upsets in the race’s storied history.

Mage?s jockey was Javier Castellano and his trainer was Gustavo Delgado.