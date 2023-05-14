Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Will See Specialist for Turf Toe by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Somehow, the Miami Marlins could be spiraling toward an even more depleted outfield. Already dealing with injuries to Avisail Garcia and Jesus Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be the latest player to join the infirmary.

The Marlins’ centerfielder is set to see a specialist for an opinion on a nagging turf toe injury.

#Marlins Skip Schumaker said Jazz Chisholm Jr. has some turf toe. He will see a specialist. — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) May 14, 2023

So far, the ailment hasn’t impacted Chisholm Jr’s availability; however, he is absent from Sunday’s lineup against the Cincinnati Reds to accommodate the appointment. An update on his status should be available after the contest.

In the meantime, Garrett Hampson is occupying center field and batting ninth in Sunday’s series finale. Hampson has been a solid contributor in the bottom half of the order, posting a career-best .426 slugging percentage through his first 65 plate appearances of the season.

The Marlins are trying to pump the breaks on a two-game losing streak. FanDuel Sportsbook has the hosts priced as -154 chalk against the Reds.