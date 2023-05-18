Matt Ryan on NFL Return: 'Stars Have to Align' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Free agent quarterback Matt Ryan announced Monday he would be joining CBS as an analyst for the 2023 NFL season. While the former Atlanta Falcons great said he’s not retiring, he did acknowledge that the “stars would have to align” to return to the field.

“I’ve just learned, at least during my experience in the 15 years I’ve played, to just not shut any doors,” said Ryan on Wednesday. “That’s really the decision behind that…I’m excited to kind of take this next step and to move forward, but at the same time, you never know what’s going to happen in this league. Anything could shake out, so we’ll see what happens.”

The 37-year-old spent 14 years in Atlanta, winning NFL MVP in 2016 en route to a berth in Super Bowl LI. This past season saw Ryan join the Indianapolis Colts, where he was benched twice in favor of Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles, leading to his eventual release.

