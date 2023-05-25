Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 05/25
Date: 05/25/2023
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
 

As we gear up for another exciting showdown in the NBA, the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats. All throughout the series and postseason, Miami has managed to surprise everyone, repeatedly challenging the common expectations.

Laying eight points with Boston seems a long shot, considering the Celtics’ recent performance. Traditionally, this would be an automatic win for the Celts, but every time we’ve predicted a victory from their end, they’ve not only lost but have done so outright. It’s tough to ignore their tendency to underperform when expectations are high.

Contrarily, the Heat have consistently shown their mettle. Their calm demeanor postgame, as illustrated by Jimmy Butler’s nonchalant press conference, speaks to their self-confidence and lack of panic. This mental fortitude suggests that the Heat may be destined to triumph in tonight’s game.

However, let’s not discount Boston entirely. While it was difficult to imagine them being swept and winning Game 4, it wasn’t a huge shock. It’s also challenging to fathom them losing every single home game in this series. If you are looking to back Boston, it might be better to take a creative approach, like player props.

However, the eight-point line for Boston seems significantly skewed. A Boston -4.5 could have prompted a more extended discussion, but eight points are simply too far off the mark to make a compelling case.

If you’re interested in backing Miami, the number to consider is their team total of 103.5. They have gone over that number in 12 out of 15 postseason games so far. Although they narrowly missed the mark with 99 points in Game 4, it’s unlikely they will repeat that miss. The Heat’s offense is being undervalued here, and considering their track record, the 103.5 total could be the best number to back Miami heading in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

 

 

Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +7.5   -108   O 215   -110   +265  
 Current +8   -106   215   -110   +265  
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -112   U 215   -110   -330  
 Current -8   -114   215   -110   -330  
Projected Lineups:

Miami Heat

1. SF  Jimmy Butler   22.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Bam Adebayo   20.4 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Kyle Lowry   11.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. SG  Max Strus   11.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   9.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   8.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.6 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SG  Derrick White   12.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, May 23 BOS -1.5 216.5 116-99
Sun, May 21 BOS +4.5 214.5 128-102
Fri, May 19 BOS +10.0 215.0 111-105
Wed, May 17 BOS +8.5 213.0 123-116
Fri, May 12 NY -6.5 204.5 96-92

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, May 23 MIA +1.5 216.5 116-99
Sun, May 21 MIA -4.5 214.5 128-102
Fri, May 19 MIA -10.0 215.0 111-105
Wed, May 17 MIA -8.5 213.0 123-116
Sun, May 14 PHI -6.0 201.0 112-88

 

