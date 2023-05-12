MLB National League Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason. Which teams currently hold playoff spots in the NL?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (25-12) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17) No. 5- Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) No. 4- Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) No. 6- San Diego Padres (19-19)

The National League has gotten off to an interesting start in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The phrase “it’s early” only applies for so long, and the league’s better teams will start establishing themselves in this race while the pretenders naturally fall back.

The Braves have posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games, leading the National League at 25-12. Not far behind the Braves are the red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers, who have rebounded after a sub-par start. Los Angeles is 8-2 over their last ten games and is tied with the Colorado Rockies for the best record in the NL over that span. The Dodgers have quietly jumped to the second seed in the NL as they lead the NL West.

The struggles of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers have escalated over the last week. The Pirates are a dismal 1-9 over their last ten games, while the Brewers have lost two in a row, going 5-5.

Aside from the Braves, the National League has had trouble with consistency. The Dodgers are making things more interesting, but with the struggles of the NL Central in May and the lack of depth in the NL, few teams are making headlines. However, keep an eye on the Philadelphia Phillies, who’ve won three straight games and sit just a half-game out of a wild card spot.