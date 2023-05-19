MLB National League Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason. Which teams currently hold playoff spots in the NL?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (27-16) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (28-17) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) No. 5- Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20) No. 4- Arizona Diamondbacks (25-19) No. 6- Miami Marlins (23-21)

The National League has been off to an interesting start in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The phrase “it’s early” only applies for so long, and the league’s better teams will start establishing themselves in this race while the pretenders naturally fall back.

If you’re looking for a team making a charge, look no further than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts and company sit right behind the Braves for the top spot in the National League. The Dodgers have a 7-3 record over their last ten and are starting to perform like the team oddsmakers projected. The Braves have been playing mediocre, but they can afford to after a great start to the year.

The Milwaukee Brewers round out the National League division leaders with a 24-19 record. They enter a difficult weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays, but Milwaukee has a 6-4 record over their last ten, even after dropping a series to the St. Louis Cardinals this week.

The National League wild-card picture is crowded. Seven teams have over 20 wins, and the race is competitive for the three positions. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the pack at 25-19, thanks to a solid 6-4 record over their last ten contests. The Miami Marlins are a new addition to the mix, winning four in a row and going 7-3 over their last ten. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled, losing seven of their last ten. The Pirates still hold a wild card spot but won’t for long if this poor stretch continues.