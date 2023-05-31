MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves Retake Lead Over Dodgers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves +210 (Last week: +230)

It’s interesting to note that even though the Atlanta Braves have lost two in a row and sit at 4-6 over their last ten games, they actually were bet down over the previous week from +210 to +230 and have taken over the top odds position again from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +220 (Last week: +200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to lead the NL West. They have some competition behind them, just not the team we expected, the San Diego Padres. With a 5-5 middling stretch for the Dodgers over their last ten, they’ve dropped from +200 to +220, with the second-shortest odds.

3. (Tie) New York Mets +1000 (Last week: +850)

It’s been an interesting first two months for the New York Mets, but they’re slowly starting to put things together. They’re sitting in a wild card spot and are 6-4 over their last ten games. Their odds have dropped from +850 to +1000, though, which is an intriguing number to buy.

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1000 (Last week: +900)

The San Diego Padres haven’t been able to manufacture much success through two months despite having one of the most talented rosters in the game. The Padres are still listed at +1000 to win the National League, but they’ve taken a hit from the +900 they sat at one week ago.

5. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +1300 (Last week: +1200)

Things haven’t gone well for the defending National League champs, who sit four games below the .500 mark. The Philadelphia Phillies have seen their odds of repeating take a slight hit. As a result, dropping from +1200 to +1300.

5. (Tie) Milwaukee Brewers +1300 (Last week: +1300)

The Milwaukee Brewers still manage to sit on top of the NL Central with a 28-26 record, but they certainly aren’t playing inspiring baseball with a 4-6 record over their last ten. In saying that, the Brewers have maintained their +1300 odds of winning the NL.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +1700 (Last week: +1600)

Even after a disastrous start to the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves just four games out of a playoff spot after a 15-13 May. Still, the Redbirds have seen their odds to win the Pennant drop from +1600 to +1700 over the last week.

8. San Francisco Giants +2000 (Last week: +2500)

It’s been a good stretch for the San Francisco Giants, who sit above .500 at 28-27. The Giants are in a wild card position after a 7-3 run over their last ten, leading to their odds rising from +2500 to +2000.

9. Arizona Diamondbacks +2300 (Last week: +3000)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are slowly starting to get some credit from the oddsmakers after their impressive 32-23 start. They’ve won three in a row and have seen their odds to win the NL jump from +3000 to +2300.

10. Chicago Cubs +5000 (Last week: +4200)

It’s been a troublesome run for the Chicago Cubs lately, and they’ve continued to drop in their odds of winning the National League as a result. The Cubs have fallen from +4200 to +5000 over the last week.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook