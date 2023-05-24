MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Jump Braves by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +200 (Last week: +240)

With the Los Angeles Dodgers regaining the National League’s best record, they’ve also found their way to the top of the odds leaderboard again. LA has seen their odds to win the Pennant bet down from +240 to +200.

2. Atlanta Braves +230 (Last week: +220)

It hasn’t been the most positive stretch of late for the Atlanta Braves, who’ve lost six of their last ten games. Even with Atlanta’s recent troubles, they’ve only seen a slight odds decrease from +220 to +230 to win the National League.

3. New York Mets +850 (Last week: +1200)

The New York Mets have found their way above the .500 mark and somewhat resemble the team many thought would be a World Series contender. With that, they’ve seen their odds to win the Pennant rise from +1200 to +850.

4. San Diego Padres +900 (Last week: +600)

Not much has been going right for the San Diego Padres, but they have won two in a row. Still, a 3-7 record over their last ten games hasn’t done them any favors, leading to their odds falling from +600 to +900.

5. Philadelphia Phillies +1200 (Last week: +1100)

After a good stretch to begin May, the Philadelphia Phillies have been tailing off as the end of the month looms. The Phillies have won just three of their last ten games and have seen their odds to win the Pennant drop from +1100 to +1200.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1300 (Last week: +1200)

The Milwaukee Brewers hang onto their lead atop the NL Central by a thread. No one wants to go streaking in the division, leading to the Brewers’ odds falling slightly from +1200 to +1300.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +1600 (Last week: +2000)

Entering the year as the NL Central favorites, the St. Louis Cardinals have finally started to play like it, and it doesn’t appear to be too late. The Red Birds are 7-3 over their last ten and have seen their odds jump from +2000 to +1600 over the previous week.

8. San Francisco Giants +2500 (Last week: +3000)

There have been some positives of late for the San Francisco Giants, including winning seven of their last ten games. In saying that, do they warrant their odds rising from +3000 to +2500?

9. Arizona Diamondbacks +3000 (Last week: +3000)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the hottest teams in baseball, having posted four straight victories and an 8-2 record over their last ten contests. Still, the D-Backs haven’t budged from their +3000 odds.

10. Chicago Cubs +4200 (Last week: +3000)

It’s been a troublesome run for the Chicago Cubs lately, where they’ve posted a 3-7 record and seen their odds to win the National League drop off again from +3000 to +4200.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook