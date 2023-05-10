MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Rise, Mets Free Falling by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Atlanta Braves +240 (Last week: +240)

The Atlanta Braves have continued to show us why they’re the class of the National League. Their odds haven’t fluctuated over the last week at +240, but they’ve won three straight games and own the top record in the NL.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +320 (Last week: +360)

It’s been a positive week for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who’ve reclaimed their spot atop the NL West. They have an 8-2 record over their last ten games and have seen their odds of winning the National League bet down from +360 to +320.

3. San Diego Padres +500 (Last week: +550)

The San Diego Padres started to show signs of life in May, although they haven’t gone on a significant streak. They’re 6-4 over their last ten games, leading to their odds of winning the NL to rise from +550 to +500.

4. New York Mets +850 (Last week: +650)

Entering the season as one of the World Series favorites, no one expected the New York Mets to be two games under .500 in May. As a result, the Mets have seen their odds of winning the National League drop off from +650 to +850.

5. Milwaukee Brewers +1000 (Last week: +850)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been in a downward spiral and are playing poorly. They own a 3-7 record over their last ten games, leading to their odds of winning the NL to drop from +850 to +1000.

6. Philadelphia Phillies +1100 (Last week: +1100)

Two straight wins for the Philadelphia Phillies have them in a better place, but they still have a -25 run differential. The reigning winners of the NL have continued to sit at +1100 odds to repeat as Pennant winners.

7. St. Louis Cardinals +2100 (Last week: +1500)

It hasn’t been a solid start to the regular season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they’ve finally strung together three straight wins. Still, their odds of winning the Pennant have dropped from +1500 to +2100.

8. (Tie) Chicago Cubs +2700 (Last week: +3000)

Things have headed the wrong way for the Chicago Cubs, who’ve lost three straight games to sit 3-7 over their last ten. Despite their struggles, the Cubs have found their odds of winning the National League rising from +3000 to +2700.

8. (Tie) San Francisco Giants +2700 (Last week: +3000)

Even though the San Francisco Giants sit under .500, their odds of winning the NL have risen amid a 5-5 stretch from +3000 to +2700.

10. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +4000 (Last week: +4000)

The concerns about the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation have become prevalent. Still, they have a 20-16 record, helping them hold +4000 odds.

10. (Tie) Pittsburgh Pirates +4000 (Last week: +4000)

The Pittsburgh Pirates still sit on top of the NL Central. However, the Pirates have been on the struggle bus, posting a 2-8 record over their last ten games, maintaining their +4000 odds of winning the National League.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook