NBA Bettors Expect Big Game 6 Response From Heat Vs. Celtics Can the Heat stop the bleeding? by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

There are many people who believe if the Miami Heat can’t close out the Boston Celtics during Game 6, then they have no chance in a Game 7.

Just take a look at the betting public, who are backing Miami in a big way entering Saturday night’s matchup at Kaseya Center.

The Heat are at the forefront of some of the most popular prop bets ahead of Game 6, as BetMGM Sportsbook data analyst Drew O’Dell shared a list of the top five bets made by the public. There are just three players to take up a total of four spots belonging to individual performances, with the public expecting both Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin to show back up for the pivotal matchup.

Butler would benefit for a bad night at the book, as BetMGM gave him -115 odds to surpass 42.5 total points, rebounds and assists, and -120 odds to record more than 28.5 points. Those are the second and fifth most popular individual bets, respectively, with Martin taking the top spot on the list.

Martin was given (-135) odds to score above 12.5 points by BetMGM, with the public hammering that Over. If you’ve paid attention to the series at all, you’d know that the Over is 5-0 on Martin’s point totals.

Those who made bets on Martin and Butler likely believe a Miami win is on the horizon. That’s probably why 79% of the bets and 72% of the money on the moneyline have rolled in on the Heat’s side. If the Celtics want to force a Game 7, they’re going to have to make a lot of enemies doing so.