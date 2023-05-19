NBA Eastern Conference Final: Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Player Props by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Final goes Friday from TD Garden as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and company will look to take a 2-0 series lead back to Miami following an impressive 123-116 victory in Wednesday’s Game 1.

Aided by SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I’m backing the following plays this evening.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-106)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 20.4

Adebayo has been a fixture in my postseason picks, and tonight is no different. The big man came through at plus money on Wednesday, recording 20 points and topping his 18.5 scoring prop for the third time in his past four games. Adding to Adebayo’s appeal is the fact he’s tallied 19 or more points in all five meetings against the Celtics this season. I like that streak to continue in Game 2. Give me the OVER.

BOS Jayson Tatum OVER 29.5 Points (-120)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 32.5

Tatum followed up his historic 51-point performance in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers with 30 in Wednesday’s loss, despite attempting just 17 shots. It was the third time in the past four games the 25-year-old has recorded 30 or more points, a trend that will need to continue if the C’s are to avoid an 0-2 hole. Averaging 21.2 field goal attempts this postseason, I expect Tatum to be aggressive early and often and go OVER tonight’s 29.5 market number.