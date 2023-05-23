NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Player Props by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

Holding a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat enter Game 4 just one win shy of earning the opportunity to battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, where the Denver Nuggets await. Meanwhile, the C’s are looking to avoid a sweep and keep their season alive after entering the series as prohibitive favorites.

Below are my top player prop options for Tuesday’s affair, beginning with Boston’s four-time All-Star.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

BOS Jayson Tatum OVER 29.5 Points (-113)

It’s stunning to see Tatum and company in a 3-0 hole, yet here we are. The 25-year-old managed just 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting in Sunday’s blowout loss but had scored 30 or more in Games 1 and 2. If the Celtics have any hope of extending their season for at least one more game, Tatum will need to deliver a big-time performance in the scoring department. With Boston on the brink of elimination, I think the Missouri native rises to the challenge, and I like Tatum to go OVER his 29.5 points prop in a win-or-go-home situation.

MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-113)

Adebayo is coming off a 13-point showing in Game 3’s victory, as the lopsided nature limited the big man to just 26 minutes. Before Sunday’s outing, the 25-year-old had topped tonight’s 18.5 points prop in four straight games and all four regular-season meetings against the C’s. With Game 4 expected to be a much closer affair (Heat -1.5), I’m going right back to the well with Bam this evening. Give me Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 points.

