NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Celtics' Tatum, Brown Lead Way by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with massive stars, and there’s definite value on the board to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Jayson Tatum +120 (Last week: +130)

Jayson Tatum is still the odds-on favorite to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP after the Boston Celtics split Games 1 and 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Tatum has seen his odds slightly bet down to win the award from +130 to +120.

2. Jaylen Brown +470 (Last week: +490)

Jaylen Brown is also a strong competitor to win the award, factoring in that the Celtics are favorites to win the NBA title. Brown had another strong shooting performance in Game 2 against Philly, dropping 25 points in 30 minutes of action, leading to his odds rising from +490 to +470.

3. Joel Embiid +500 (Last week: +400)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are right there as legitimate threats in the Eastern Conference. The 2022-23 NBA MVP returned for Game 2 against the Celtics but only played 27 minutes in the blowout loss. Embiid has seen his odds drop from +400 to +500 to win ECF MVP.

4. Jimmy Butler +800 (Last week: +900)

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has been one of the top stories of the NBA postseason. Butler missed Game 2 against the New York Knicks but is expected to be back in short order. As a result, he’s seen his odds bet down from +900 to +800.

5. James Harden +1000 (Last week: +2400)

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden showed how impactful he can be in Game 1 against the Celtics, dropping 45 points in the victory. Game 2 was a different story, and he tallied just 12 points, but Harden has still generated some big line movement, rising from +2400 to +1000.

6. Jalen Brunson +1300 (Last week: +1000)

After a dominant debut year with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson has continued to take his game to the next level in the postseason. Brunson led the Knicks with 30 points in their Game 2 win over Miami but has seen his odds tail off from +1000 to +1300.

7. Julius Randle +2000 (Last week: +1600)

Brunson’s teammate, Julius Randle, is also a legitimate threat in the race to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Randle put together a strong double-double in Game 2 against Miami, dropping 25 points and 12 rebounds, but his odds still dropped from +1600 to +2000, factoring that he also missed Game 1.

8. Malcolm Brogdon +5500 (Last week: +5500)

Malcolm Brogdon has found himself in the top ten but hasn’t registered any line movement over the last week, where he continues to reside at +5500 as a longshot.

9. Tyrese Maxey +9000 (Last week: +5500)

Tyrese Maxey has seen his odds to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP nearly double, dropping from +5500 to +9000. Maxey has tallied 39 points through two games in the second round against the C’s.

10. Bam Adebayo +9500 (Last week: +10000)

Bam Adebayo plays a vital role for the Miami Heat in their frontcourt and has been strong defensively while chipping in points. He’s still a massive longshot to win ECF MVP but has risen from +10000 to +9500 over the last week.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook