NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Embiid Leads Pack Over Tatum by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with massive stars, and there’s definite value on the board to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Joel Embiid +175 (Last week: +500)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. In MVP fashion, Embiid tallied 33 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks to lead the 76ers to a road Game 5 win in Boston. As a result, Embiid has seen his odds of winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP bet down from +500 to +175.

2. Jayson Tatum +320 (Last week: +120)

Jayson Tatum has been unseated at the top of the list after the Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-2 series over the Celtics. Tatum put up 36 points and ten rebounds in Game 5, but it wasn’t enough, leading to his odds nearly tripling from +120 to +320. Winning two in a row over the 76ers will have Tatum back on top, but that’s a tall order in Philly.

3. Jimmy Butler +400 (Last week: +800)

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler has continued to put the basketball world on notice with his performance in the 2023 playoffs. With Miami boasting a 3-2 series lead over New York, Butler has seen his odds to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP cut in half from +800 to +400.

4. James Harden +600 (Last week: +1000)

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has turned back the clock in the 2023 postseason. Harden’s posted big scoring games when needed but has done an even better job of stuffing the stat sheet, leading to his odds getting bet down from +1000 to +600.

5. Jaylen Brown +950 (Last week: +470)

Jaylen Brown is a superstar-level talent, but there are definite questions about whether or not the Boston Celtics are using him correctly. With the Celts on the brink of elimination, Brown’s seen his odds of winning the ECF MVP plummet from +470 to +950.

6. Jalen Brunson +2600 (Last week: +1300)

After a dominant debut year with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson helped keep the Knicks’ season alive in Game 5 against Miami. Brunson dropped 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the Knicks win, but his odds to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP doubled from +1300 to +2600.

7. Julius Randle +3700 (Last week: +2000)

Brunson’s teammate, Julius Randle, has been on the struggle bus for much of this postseason for New York. He did have a solid Game 5 performance at home against Miami, but inconsistencies have hurt his odds, where he’s fallen from +2000 to +3700.

8. Tyrese Maxey +5000 (Last week: +9000)

Tyrese Maxey is showing his explosiveness and is a big reason why the 76ers have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. Maxey dropped 30 points in a crucial Game 5 victory over Boston, leading to his odds jumping from +9000 to +5000.

9. Malcolm Brogdon +9500 (Last week: +5500)

Malcolm Brogdon played a significant role for the Boston Celtics this year and won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. He’s continued to make his presence felt for the C’s but has dropped off substantially from +5500 to +9500.

10. Bam Adebayo +10000 (Last week: +9500)

Bam Adebayo plays a big role on both sides of the ball for Miami and is a perfect fit inside head coach Erik Spoelstra’s system. In saying that, Adebayo is still a long shot to win ECF MVP, where he’s dropped from +9500 to +10000.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook