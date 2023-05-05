NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Nuggets vs. Celtics Rises to Top by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Boston Celtics listed up top. With the Milwaukee Bucks headed home earlier than expected, the East and NBA landscape is wide open for chaos.

Below are the likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets +230 (Last week: +490)

After taking a 2-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets are now Western Conference favorites. A matchup with East favorite Boston has been bet down from +490 to +230.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors +490 (Last week: +700)

The Celtics and Golden State Warriors split the first two games of their respective second-round series, but the odds of a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals have risen from +700 to +490.

3. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers +500 (Last week: +700)

One of the oldest rivalries in the NBA has finally appeared on the list. The Boston Celtics facing the Los Angeles Lakers has been bet down again, rising from +700 to +500.

4. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets +700 (Last week: +1500)

We could see last year’s MVP vs. this year’s MVP. Nikola Jokic facing Joel Embiid for the NBA Title? Sign us up. With Philadelphia earning a split on the road and Denver up 2-0, the odds of these teams colliding in the NBA Finals have been cut by more than half, from +1500 to +700.

5. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns +1200 (Last week: +310)

Once the odds-on favorite NBA Finals matchup, the Phoenix Suns taking on the Boston Celtics has dropped considerably, mainly due to Phoenix’s struggles. The odds of the C’s taking on the Suns have plummeted from +310 to +1200.

6. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors +1300 (Last week: +2100)

Even though both of their series are tied at one, the odds of the 76ers taking on the Warriors for the NBA title have been bet down over the last week, jumping from +2100 to +1300.

7. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers +1400 (Last week: +2100)

Two of the NBA’s iconic franchises facing off for the championship wouldn’t be bad, especially with the star power present. The 76ers colliding with the Lakers has skyrocketed from +2100 to +1400.

8. (Tie) Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets +1600 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Miami Heat make their only appearance on this list against the Western Conference favorite Nuggets. Miami looks like a real threat led by Jimmy Butler, which has this matchup listed at +1600.

8. (Tie) New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets +1600 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The New York Knicks also crack the top ten with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Knickerbockers taking on the Nuggets has risen to +1600.

10. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors +3000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Closing out the list is the Knicks taking on the Warriors. The Knicks will have a more challenging time with the East than the Warriors with the West, making this matchup a long shot at +3000.