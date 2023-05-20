NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Nuggets vs. Heat Juiced by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Miami Heat listed up top as the favorites.

Below are the four potential matchups for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets -110 (Last week: +600)

In somewhat surprising fashion, for different reasons, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have both taken 2-0 leads in the conference finals matchups. The Heat stole two games from the Boston Celtics on the road with comebacks in the second half, while the Nuggets held off the Los Angeles Lakers in their two games to keep home court on their side. Denver has been elite at home in the postseason, posting an 8-0 record on their home court. The same notion has held true for Miami, who’s set to return home for Game 3 and 4 against the C’s, with the series heading in a positive direction for Jimmy Butler and company. With the success that the Nuggets and Heat have found in the postseason and both teams being just two wins away from the NBA Finals, this potential matchup has skyrocketed from +600 to being juiced at -110.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets +185 (Last week: +170)

Even though the Boston Celtics trail the Miami Heat 2-0 in their best-of-seven matchup, the oddsmakers aren’t waving the white flag yet. The Celtics are still listed at just +145 to win their series against Miami, meaning this is hardly over. For Boston to come back, though, they’ll need a win in Game 3 on the road, where they’re listed as three-point favorites. With Denver listed at -450 to win their series with the Lakers, there’s still the real potential that this matchup could ultimately transpire in the NBA Finals, which is why it’s only slightly dropped from +170 to +185.

3. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers +600 (Last week: +750)

A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals bubble playoffs is still within the realm of possibility. Home court has been essential for both the Lakers and Nuggets in the playoffs, which means it will be interesting to follow to see if LA can hold serve and win their two games at home. Counting out LeBron James and company at this point seems silly. We’ve already seen him do stranger things in the playoffs, even if he was a younger version of himself. The Lakers are listed at +350 to defeat the Nuggets in the WCF. Even though this matchup has two teams on opposite ends of their current series, it’s still risen from +750 to +600 to go down.

4. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers +950 (Last week: +230)

Entering the third round of the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers were listed with semi-short odds to meet at +230. The NBA’s dream Finals matchup has since dropped to +950, with both teams falling behind 0-2 in their conference finals matchup. As much as Adam Silver wants this matchup because of the ratings it would draw in, it’s hard to see both these teams erasing their current deficits. The possibility that one can do it is on the table, but it’s hard to see both doing it. With this being a long shot, it’s hard to suggest buying into this current price.