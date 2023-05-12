NBA Playoff Player Props: Klay Thompson's Night in Warriors-Lakers Elimination Game by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

Bettors face a pair of elimination games Friday as the NBA’s postseason continues. Holding 3-2 leads in their respective series, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will look to close things out against the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

The following plays stand out among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

GSW Klay Thompson OVER 21.5 Points vs. Lakers (-118)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 1/5 Stars

Model Projection = 22.7

It’s been a quiet series for Thompson, the veteran averaging 17.8 points while scoring 15 or fewer in three straight games. Despite his struggles, Thompson is far too elite a shooter to be held down much longer and has shown he can catch fire on any given night. This is more of a hunch play, but if the Warriors are to force a Game 7 in San Francisco, they will need a vintage Klay performance, especially on the road. I think Thompson delivers, and I like him to go over his 21.5 points prop.

GSW Klay Thompson OVER 4.5 Rebounds vs. Lakers (+102)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 5.3

Thompson may not be scoring the ball at the level we’re accustomed to, but he’s been active defensively, averaging 4.8 rebounds in the series, including five or more boards in three straight games. Playing over 35 minutes a night, the 33-year-old should continue to make an impact on the glass in a do-or-die situation. Give me the OVER.

MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 17.5 Points vs. Knicks (-122)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4/5 Stars

Model Rating = 20.5

Adebayo has scored 18 or more points in back-to-back games, including a 23-point outing in Game 4. With Miami eager to avoid a Game 7 at The Garden and Jimmy Butler playing through a sprained right ankle, I think the former Kentucky standout is even more aggressive in his offensive approach. Give me Bam Adebayo OVER 17.5 points.