NBA Playoffs: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Phoenix Suns will be looking to get on the board when they host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series tonight.

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Suns entered their Round 2 matchup with the Denver Nuggets as slight favorites while being in the conversation as a top favorite to win the NBA title in 2023. That notion has changed with the Nuggets taking a convincing 2-0 series edge on home court. Denver has done a great job limiting the Suns offensively through two games, and it will be worth keeping an eye on if they can continue making life difficult on Phoenix’s top players in Game 3 tonight.

The Suns are listed as four-point favorites on the spread, in addition to being -188 favorites on the moneyline, compared with the Nuggets sitting at +158.

Denver has proven through two games why they finished the year as the top seed in the Western Conference. They’re a legitimate threat to win the NBA title this season and are proving they have a great mix of players to get the job done. In saying that, the Suns aren’t done yet, even after falling behind 2-0 in this series. They’ll need to hold serve and win their two games on home court to keep this matchup tight, but there’s no reason they can’t do that, even with question marks surrounding the health of star guard Chris Paul.

Phoenix is still an elite team despite not performing like it through two games. Much more will be expected from the likes of Kevin Durant in this matchup tonight, and we expect him to deliver a statement performance. Denver should keep this close, but Phoenix ultimately will pull away late and cover the number at home in Game 3.

Best Bet: Suns -4 (-112)

The first two games in this series have seen 232 and 184 points scored. These matchups ended up on very different ends of the spectrum, highlighting a wide range of possibilities that could transpire tonight. The total for Game 2 is 224, with the over and under both listed at -110.

Oddsmakers are considering Game 2’s low-scoring affair as an outlier, and it’s hard to blame them when you factor in all the offensive star power. We’re not expecting a blowout for Phoenix, but both teams should be able to find their offensive strokes early and often.

Best Bet: Over 224 (-110)

It’s not to say that it’s been a disappointing postseason for Kevin Durant, but more has undoubtedly been expected of him. Devin Booker’s elite scoring touch has been a big reason why KD hasn’t manufactured many high-scoring games, butwe likeg the possibilities of that changing tonight on home court.

In two games against Denver, Durant has tallied 29 and 24 points. He was much more efficient in Game 1, but Denver has been playing strong defense on him. Durant is the type of superstar that will find a way to make an impact, and we expect him to do that tonight. The Suns forward has his total points prop listed at 29.5 tonight, and we’re comfortable backing the over on that number at -108.

Best Prop: Kevin Durant to Record Over 29.5 Points (-108)