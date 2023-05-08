NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to face off for Game 4 of their best-of-seven series from Crypto.com Arena.

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

After putting together a convincing victory over the Warriors on the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage in this series. Game 1 was a close affair that saw the Lakers come out on top, followed by both teams picking up blowout victories of their own in Games 2 and 3. The spread tonight is tight, with the Lakers favored by three points at home.

Not many expected LA to be at this point where they’d be two wins away from the Western Conference Finals, but the moves they made ahead of the trade deadline appear to have given them some life.

This is a veteran Golden State team that knows how to win. The core has continuously performed above expectations, and we expect no different from them in this Game 4 tonight. In saying that, wouldn’t it be funny to see Lebron James go up 3-1 on this Warriors team? The shoe on the other foot would certainly be compelling.

Even though that would be a fun conversation on paper, we don’t believe the Warriors will let it get to that point. It’s no secret that G-State have struggled on the road this season, but they have had some big wins as the visitors during this postseason run. There’s too much value that the Warriors are offering us tonight on the moneyline to look away from them, meaning targeting them at +122 is the direction bettors should look towards.

Best Bet: Warriors moneyline (+122)

The first three games in this series have seen 229, 227, and 224 total points scored. The total for Game 4 is 227, with the over and under both priced at -110. The oddsmakers have done a great job placing this total where they did, with the first three games all finishing between five points of one another. Since we’re projecting a Golden State victory tonight, we’re looking for their offense to be firing on all cylinders. When that transpires for Golden State, that typically means good things for bettors targeting the over, which is precisely the direction we’re taking for Game 4 tonight.

Best Bet: Over 227 (-110)

The Los Angeles Lakers deserve credit for their defensive performances against Stephen Curry in the first three games of this series. The future Hall of Fame sharpshooter has tallied 27, 20, and 23 points. Curry has yet to put together one of his signature performances in this series, but we expect that to change for this Game 4.

The turnovers have been a concern for Curry, but his being dialed in for this critical Game 4 is something we’re banking on, meaning targeting him to record 31 or more points is our favorite play in this game.

Best Prop: Stephen Curry to Record Over 31.5 Points (-106)