NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Heading home for Game 6 of their best-of-seven series, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to end the season of the Golden State Warriors.

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

For the second straight game, the Lakers will try to end the chances of Golden State repeating as NBA champs. LA has been a strong opponent this postseason and has done an excellent job responding after losses. Putting away this veteran Warriors squad will be no easy task, and they will have their work cut out for them tonight at home.

The Lakers are listed as slight home favorites on the moneyline and spread ahead of Game 6. Los Angeles is priced at -142 on the moneyline, while the Warriors are at +120. On the spread, the Lakers are 2.5-point favorites.

Golden State showed us what they’re capable of in Game 5 at home, but how will they respond tonight in this second must-win game? LeBron James and company know how to close a team out, but this Warriors team is also a different breed when it comes to doing that. The Lakers have been strong defensively at home, and they’ll need to limit some of the Warriors’ game-changing sharpshooters on offense if they have hopes of closing out this series. The value is there for them to do, and we like them to cover the number tonight and send Golden State home for an early summer.

Best Bet: Lakers -2.5 (-112)

The first five games in this series have seen 229, 227, 224, 205, and 227 total points scored. The total for Game 6 is 221, with the over and under-priced evenly at -110. The way we’re looking at this series right now revolves around what the Lakers have done in their three victories. In those games, we’ve seen totals of 229, 224, and 205. You’d think LA would like to slow things down and create a lower-scoring environment, but we’re projecting the opposite, much like the trends they’ve shown us. As a result, we’ll be very content tonight in siding with the over 221 at -110.

Best Bet: Over 221 (-110)

There are a lot of different matchups that will be important to track in this contest, but the most important one for us revolves around how Anthony Davis inserts himself in the paint tonight. Davis left Game 5 with an injury but is expected to play tonight. When AD is his most impactful self, he gives the Lakers the best chance to win when you factor in that the Warriors don’t have an answer for him down low. Even though we’re projecting a Lakers win, Davis can still be impactful, going under his projected points total of 24.5. He’s gone under that number in four of his last six games, which is what we’re looking for with him again.

Best Prop: Anthony Davis to Record Under 24.5 (-120)