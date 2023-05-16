NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 1 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to visit the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals from Ball Arena tonight.

This is an interesting matchup, a rematch from the NBA’s bubble playoffs, where the Lakers took down the Nuggets in five games. These teams are much different this time around, though. Both the Lakers and Nuggets are undefeated at home to this point in the NBA postseason, which makes sense when you look at the Nuggs being -240 favorites on the moneyline, in addition to six-point home favorites on the spread. The Lakers are priced at +198 on the moneyline.

During the regular season, the Lakers and Nuggets split their four-game series, so we should look toward a longer series between the final two teams standing in the West.

Nikola Jokic has taken his game to another level in the 2023 playoffs, which says a lot considering he’s won two of the last three MVP awards and was the runner-up in 2023. He’ll undoubtedly have his work cut out for him in this series against the Lakers, but there’s little doubt in our minds that the Serbian will find a way to eat and control games.

Denver has been dominant at home in the playoffs, and the oddsmakers agree with that sentiment when you factor in the lines for Game 1. We’re trying to get a feel for this series, but the Nuggets have some value to cover the number at home. When the Lakers have lost during their run, their opponent has often run away with the game, so don’t be surprised if Denver wins by double-digits.

Best Bet: Nuggets -6 (-112)

During the regular season, these teams faced off four times and scored 209, 231, 234, and 231 points, respectively. The total for Game 1 is 222.5, which would have gone over in three of the four regular-season games. Of course, the playoffs are a different animal, and other factors are at play in the regular season. Denver won’t want to trade buckets with this Lakers team, though, and play a fast-paced game, meaning there could be some sneaky value in looking for a lower-scoring affair, so we’re backing the under 222.5 at -110 for Game 1.

Best Bet: Under 222.5 (-110)

The one superstar talent that the Nuggets have is Nikola Jokic, and he’s performed up to that level in the postseason. He’s factored in many different ways in leading the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, and it’s not hard to envision his dominance continuing tonight on the Nuggets’ home floor. Jokic has a point total prop set at 27.5 points, which he’s exceeded in seven of Denver’s eleven postseason games. The Joker is averaging over 30 points per game in the playoffs and is listed at -122 to record 28 points or more, which is an excellent value number to back for this opener.

Best Prop: Nikola Jokic to Record Over 27.5 Points (-122)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook