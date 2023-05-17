NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 Best Bets by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

The Boston Celtics enter Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat from TD Garden as sizable favorites.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Heat and Celtics have faced off in the postseason twice over the last three years. Miami advanced past the Celtics in 2020 in the NBA’s bubble playoffs in six games, while Boston responded with a seven-game series victory over the Heat in the 2022 playoffs. These teams are evenly matched, so don’t be fooled by Miami being an eighth seed in this series.

The Celtics are sizable favorites ahead of Game 1 on both the spread and moneyline. Boston is priced at -370 on the moneyline, compared to the Heat at +295. With the spread, Boston is also listed as an eight-point favorite.

Boston advanced with a blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday, while the Heat moved past the New York Knicks on Friday and have had time to rest ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. As much as Boston is a favorite in this series, and for good reason, the Heat know how to play team basketball, and Erik Spoelstra has the potential to coach Joe Mazzulla out of the gym. That might be the most significant advantage Miami has in this series.

Boston has been inconsistent at times in the playoffs and is coming off an emotional win over Philadelphia. The spread is too big for our liking, and we expect Miami to keep this game close and cover the eight points. Sprinkling in some Miami moneyline at +295 certainly wouldn’t hurt, either.

Best Bet: Heat +8 (-106)

Looking at their four matchups during the regular season, these teams combined to score 215, 255, 236, and 193 points. The total for Game 1 is 211.5, which they exceeded quite handily in three of the four games in their season series. Game 1 will be a feeling-out process for both sides, but there’s potential for some offensive fireworks here, much like we saw between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers last night. As a result, we like the value that the over 211.5 is presenting tonight at -110, and that’s a number we feel comfortable backing.

Best Bet: Over 211.5 (-110)

There’s a lot to like about how Miami runs their offense from a team perspective, but there’s one clear player that elevates everything they do: superstar forward Jimmy Butler. Butler has put the NBA world on notice, and he’s helped will the Heat to another Eastern Conference Finals. Looking back to their seven-game series last year, Butler recorded 29 or more points in four of the seven matchups. The Heat forward has put together a stellar run in the postseason, and we’re expecting that to continue tonight. Backing his prop to go over 27.5 points is one we feel good about.

Best Prop: Jimmy Butler to Record Over 27.5 Points (-114)