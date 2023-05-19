NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Boston Celtics enter Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat from TD Garden as sizable favorites.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

These teams’ postseason face-offs are becoming a familiar sight, and there’s no love lost between them. Miami took a 1-0 series lead on the road in Game 1, coming from behind in the second half and stunning the Celtics faithful on their home court. The Heat continue to surprise people during the 2023 NBA playoffs, but at some point, it should not be shocking. This team just needed to qualify for the postseason to do damage, proving that with victories over Milwaukee and New York through two rounds.

Miami finds themselves three wins away from playing for an NBA Title but enters Game 2 as sizable underdogs at +330 on the moneyline. The C’s are at-420 on the moneyline and are nine-point favorites.

Of the four remaining teams, the Celtics are the only group that hasn’t put together an undefeated record on their floor. For whatever reason, Boston has struggled to find consistency at TD Garden, a significant problem against Miami. We can’t ignore how talented the Celtics are, even after a collapse in the second half of Game 1. Boston should win this game and even up the series, but Miami will do enough to keep this close and cover the number.

Best Bet: Heat +9 (-110)

Looking at their four regular season matchups, they combined to score 215, 255, 236, and 193 points. In Game 1 of the series, the Heat and Celtics combined to score 239 points. The total for tonight’s Game 2 is 215, with the over and under coming in at -110. The Celtics and Heat could blow the total out of the water in Game 2, but we’re expecting the Celtics to make some defensive adjustments, and we know Miami will be doing the same. As a result, we’re looking toward a tighter Game 2, which will fall under the number.

Best Bet: Under 215 (-110)

We’re bullish on the C’s winning the game, a significant reason being Jayson Tatum. Despite a lackluster performance in Game 1, he still scored 30 points in defeat. Tatum’s point prop total is 29.5 tonight, and he’s exceeded that number in three of his last four games. As a result, we feel confident in backing him to go over the number tonight at -122.

Best Prop: Jayson Tatum to Record Over 29.5 Points (-122)