NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Lakers GM 4 Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference Finals continue with Game 4, as the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Denver Nuggets. The oddsmakers have marked the spread at three with a total of 224.5. Given the unprecedented 11-point swing from Game 2 to Game 3 following the shift from Denver to LA, this feels more in line with expectations.Nuggets @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com | Los Angeles, CA Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Even though the Lakers trail in the series, they are still considered likely victors for Game 4, courtesy of their star power, which includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis – both NBA champions with the Lakers. Despite being relatively new to head coaching, Darvin Ham has managed to craft a cohesive unit that has reached the Western Conference Finals.

However, some concerns persist. One of them is the mentality the Lakers will approach this game with, already down 0-3. Historically, no NBA team has managed to overcome this deficit. If the Nuggets start strong and gain a significant lead early on, it could dampen the Lakers’ spirits.

Look no further than what happened to the Boston Celtics in Miami last night. A double-digit deficit early could set off alarm bells, making the uphill climb feel even steeper, with the prospect of heading back to Denver for Game 5 looming large.

Spread: Nuggets +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)

Nuggets +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110) Moneyline: Nuggets +132 | Lakers -156

Nuggets +132 | Lakers -156 Total: Over 224.5 (-110) | Under 224.5 (-110)

On the flip side, if the Lakers manage to start strong, leading at the end of the first quarter and halftime, it could ignite the belief in their camp that they can turn things around.

From a betting perspective, the Lakers are expected to win despite the challenges. However, the confidence in this prediction lies heavily in a strong start, which might be the better angle to take tonight. A failure to do so might see the team fall into a familiar pattern. Keeping their season alive hinges heavily on their ability to take and maintain the lead early.

Jamal Murray OVER 5.5 Points (-115)

Nikola Jokic OVER 50.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (+116)

LeBron James UNDER 43.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (-130)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: CLICK HERE