NBA WCF Game 2: LeBron and Jokic Headline Lakers vs. Nuggets Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference Final continues Thursday as the Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 2. Denver secured a 132-126 victory in Game 1, a contest the Nuggets led by as many as 21 points.

Using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I’ve narrowed down three of my top plays, beginning with Denver’s two-time league MVP.

DEN Nikola Jokic OVER 10.5 Assists (-102)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 12.2

Staking his claim as the best passing big man in NBA history, Jokic recorded 14 helpers in Game 1’s victory, his fifth straight outing in which he’s notched 11 or more assists. With LA focused on slowing down The Joker’s ability as a scorer (34 points in Game 1), playmaking opportunities will continue to be plentiful. Give me the OVER.

LAL LeBron James Under 2.5 Made Threes (-186)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3/5 Stars

Model Projection = 1.7

It’s been a struggle from downtown this postseason for the King. Through 13 playoff games, James has knocked down three or more triples in just three of those contests (23%). The 38-year-old is shooting a paltry 25% from deep, including an 0-4 showing in Tuesday’s Game 1. While he’s still LeBron James, the OVER on the future Hall of Famer’s 2.5 made threes prop is a tough sell.

LAL Austin Reaves OVER 15.5 Points (-104)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 3.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 17.5

Reaves came through in Game 1, pouring in 23 points and easily topping Tuesday’s 14.5 scoring prop. I’m going right back to the well with the former undrafted free agent having scored 20 or more points in three of his past four games on 49% shooting. Expect another strong performance from Reaves as LA looks to avoid an 0-2 series deficit.