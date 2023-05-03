NBA Western Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Jokic Leaps to Top by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is loaded with superstar talent, and there’s value in looking toward who will win the Western Finals MVP. With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Nikola Jokic +160 (Last week: +350)

He didn’t win his third straight MVP award, but Nikola Jokic is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets, and he’s proven that after two straight second-round wins over the Phoenix Suns. A dominant Game 2 performance has seen the Joker’s odds of winning Western Conference Finals MVP bet down from +350 to +160.

2. Stephen Curry +340 (Last week: +430)

Stephen Curry will always be in the conversation as long as the Golden State Warriors are still alive. Curry dropped a 50-piece to help his team advance past Sacramento in Round 1, leading to his odds rising from +430 to +340.

3. LeBron James +500 (Last week: +1000)

LeBron James is proving to the basketball world that he isn’t done yet. King James and the Los Angeles Lakers advanced past the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1 and kicked off their Round 2 with a victory on the road against the Warriors. LeBron has seen his odds of winning WCF MVP cut in half from +1000 to +500.

4. Anthony Davis +650 (Last week: +1300)

It’s the same old story with Anthony Davis. He’s either a world-beater or lacks consistency and is injured. He opened the second round against the Warriors with a crazy stat line, dropping 30 points and 23 rebounds. As a result, Davis has seen his odds jump from +1300 to +650.

5. (Tie) Jamal Murray +1200 (Last week: +3800)

Jamal Murray is starting to be recognized for exactly what he is, a playoff performer. The Canadian guard led the team to a Game 1 victory over the Phoenix Suns by laying in 34 points. Even though he struggled in their Game 2 win, Murray still has seen his odds bet down from +3800 to +1200.

5. (Tie) Kevin Durant +1200 (Last week: +340)

Kevin Durant has taken a back seat through much of the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns, but we still know what he’s capable of if he gets going. The Suns’ missing piece has seen his odds of winning WCF MVP plummet after two losses to the Nuggets, dropping from +340 to +1200.

7. Devin Booker +1500 (Last week: +700)

Devin Booker was lights out in their first-round victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, and that’s continued through two games against the Denver Nuggets, where he’s combined for 62 points. Still, the Suns are down 2-0, leading to his odds falling from +700 to +1500.

8. Klay Thompson +4900 (Last week: +2900)

Warriors star Klay Thompson has been acceptable in the playoffs for the Warriors but hasn’t established himself as a real threat. In saying that, we know Thompson has it in his bag of tricks to go off and carry this Warriors team, meaning we shouldn’t sound the panic alarms despite his odds falling from +2900 to +4900.

9. Draymond Green +10000 (Last week: +Unranked in Top Ten)

He’s had some standout performances for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 postseason, but Draymond Green is still considered a serious longshot to win Western Conference Finals MVP at +10000.

10. Austin Reaves +12000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

This might surprise some, but not if you’ve been paying attention to the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Austin Reaves has continued to play an influential role for the Lakers, and he’s now appearing in the top ten at +12000.

Western Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook