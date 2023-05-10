NFL Analyst Picks Patriots Newcomer For DROY, You Should Too Gonzalez has +1000 odds to win DROY by Keagan Stiefel 30 minutes ago

The Patriots have built a clear team-building strategy over the last few seasons.

They like to add offensive weapons through free agency, and build depth on the defense through the draft. There are notable exceptions (Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, Adrian Phillips), but the perceived trend does have legs. The Patriots have drafted nine defensive players in the top-100 of the NFL Draft over the last four years, while picking up just four offensive players. New England has dished out more than $188 million to offensive players over that same time period, as opposed to around $100 million for defensive players.

It’s safe to say the defensive strategy has worked out better for the Patriots, and it could be time for bettors to finally cash in on the trend.

Christian Gonzalez, who was selected by the Patriots with the No. 17 overall pick last month, is among the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at most sportsbooks. The cornerback has favorable odds at DraftKings (+1000), BetMGM (+1000) and FanDuel (+1100), and was even the pick of ESPN’s Mike Clay in a post-NFL Draft debate.

Here’s what Clay had to say regarding the Patriots rookie:

New England has ranked no lower than third in interceptions each of the past five seasons, producing at least 18 each year. Gonzalez could emerge as the team’s top perimeter corner right out of the gate. The No. 17 overall pick will have an opportunity to make an instant impact under the best defensive coach in football, Bill Belichick.

It makes all the sense in the world that Gonzalez could win the award. Not only do the Patriots have a very recent history of hitting on defensive backs and watching them thrive as rookies (Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Kyle Dugger), but the last winner of the award was a cornerback in the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner.

The favorites for the award in the 2023 draft class are mostly front-seven defenders, with Will Anderson Jr. (+350), Jalen Carter (+700), Tyree Wilson (+800) and Lukas Van Ness (+1200) all ranking in the top sic at DraftKings. If none of the pass rushers reach double digit sacks, which is entirely possible as only Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Josh Allen and Bradley Chubb have done so as a rookie in the last five years, that opens up room for the likes of Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon (+900) and Emmanuel Forbes (+1400) to set themselves apart from the field.

In matching up against opposing wide receivers like Stefon Diggs (x2), Tyreek Hill (x2), Garrett Wilson (x2), Ceedee Lamb, A.J. Brown and Chris Olave, Gonzalez will have every chance to do just that.