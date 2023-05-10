NFL Announces 2023 International Schedule, Jaguars Doubling Up in London by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL announced its slate of international games for the 2023 campaign on Wednesday, which includes a return trip to Germany.

Frankfurt will be home to two of the league’s five international contests, with London hosting the remaining three. Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first team to play two London games in the same season and back-to-back weeks.

The entire international schedule is as follows:

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills | Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills | Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans | Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans | Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Week 10: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots | Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET | Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.