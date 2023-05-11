NFL Betting Preview: Chiefs vs. Bengals – Analyzing Conference Championship Prospects by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NFL Game Preview: Chiefs vs. Bengals

Game Scheduling Concerns

The Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship game rematch is set for December 31st, sparking some debate. The New Year’s Eve slot is problematic for some fans, but the real concern lies in the game’s implications.

The NFL’s game scheduling may outsmart itself at times. While this game could witness both teams battling for the top seed, the opposite could also happen. The Chiefs or the Bengals might have already secured their playoff spots, rendering this game less critical. Moving the game up a week or two could have ensured it retains significance for both teams.

Potential Game Outcomes

Despite concerns, there is a high probability that this game will matter. The current playoff structure, with only one bye, typically necessitates teams to play hard till the end of the season. This scenario is expected to hold true for the Chiefs-Bengals game.

Betting Tips: Chiefs vs Bengals

An interesting aspect of Chiefs-Bengals matchups is that they often end with a field goal difference. This pattern makes the 3.5-point spread noteworthy. If you’re betting on this game now, consider taking the Bengals on the moneyline at +138 and the points.

The classic betting strategy is to back the team you believe will win outright, not just cover the spread. However, given the history of close finishes between these teams, the extra half-point (the hook) could be a deciding factor in this game.

This game will likely be competitive and critical, despite the late scheduling. For bettors, focusing on the slight point difference could provide an edge.

