NFL Betting Preview: Titans vs. Ravens – Quarterback Quandaries and Game Predictions

NFL Game Preview: Titans vs. Ravens

Titans Quarterback Conundrum

As the Tennessee Titans prepare for the NFL’s final London, England, game against the Baltimore Ravens, a critical question arises: who will be their starting quarterback?

If the Titans suffer from a tough initial schedule resulting in a 0-5 start, Will Levis might take over from Ryan Tannehill. On the other hand, a promising 3-2 start could cement Tannehill’s position as the team’s quarterback.

Malik Willis, another potential pick, is unlikely to start the London game. Despite offseason improvements, Willis is seen as a long-term project and might rank only second or third on the depth chart, with Levis potentially ahead of him.

Ravens’ Game Advantage

On the other side of the field, barring any injuries, Lamar Jackson is expected to lead the Ravens as their quarterback. The certainty of Jackson’s position lends stability to the Ravens and the betting odds, unlike the Titans’ situation.

Predicted Game Outcomes

Regardless of Tennessee’s quarterback, the expectation leans toward the Ravens dominating this game. This prediction is based on the assumption that the Ravens will maintain their starting lineup and won’t face team turmoil as the Titans might.

Betting Implications

For bettors considering early plays on this game, backing the Titans at +180 on the moneyline and +5.5 on the spread appears risky due to their unsettled quarterback situation. In contrast, with their consistent lineup and lower potential for internal discord, the Ravens seem a more stable choice, especially on the moneyline at -215.

