NFL Draft: Did the New York Giants Top the 2023 Class? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

So, what’s the deal with this year’s NFL Draft, right? Can we really say one team had the best Draft? How about the New York Giants? They are certainly in the top five coming out of the Draft. Let’s not forget about Deonte Banks â€“ that guy was one of the best corners in this Draft! There were thoughts he would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 14, but he slipped all the way to New York at 25. Wild, right?

Then there’s John Michael Schmitz, who they grabbed in the second round, hands down, the top center in this Draft. He’ll be starting from day one.

New York’s third-rounder, Jalin Hyatt, may not be the most physical guy, but he’s a killer deep threat. Sure, those one-trick ponies might not be super versatile, but they can still make an impact.

Even the G-Men’s sixth-round selection, Trey Hawkins, the cornerback from Old Dominion, has a real shot at making the team. The running back out of Oklahoma, Eric Gray, could be a diamond in the rough, coming out of the fifth round. The depth at running back isn’t great, but he could surprise people.

The bottom line is if you snag three starters from one Draft, you’re killing it.